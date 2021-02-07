MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - First responders were kept busy on a snowy Saturday night.
Around 10 p.m. crews from Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an outbuilding fire on Thompson Road.
When crews arrived, they discovered a large barn on fire. Crews were able to put out the fire. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
While crews were still at the scene of the barn fire, Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department, Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Big Springs Road.
Due to terrain and slick conditions, Squad 52 personnel had to set up a low-angle haul system to help with removing the patient. The patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.