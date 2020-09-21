MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced the county's face covering order would end on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The mask mandate was originally set to expire on Sept. 30.
"Your compliance with the order which went into effect on July 22 had a significant impact on our numbers going down. This was hard to ignore," Ketron said in a letter to citizens. "We are encouraged by the data trends and want to continue down that path. This does not discount the fact that the virus is here and not going anywhere anytime soon. Therefore, I am asking that as a community, we revert once more to being #RutherfordResponsible.
"Multiple opinions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have cited that wearing masks works, though we acknowledge that it could be the combination of wearing masks, washing hands, and other recommended health practices (i.e. social distancing) and not just one specific protective measure. Being #RutherfordResponsible means incorporating all these health practices into your daily routine to continue to effectively slow the spread of the virus in our community.”
Ketron acknowledges that some community members will choose to make and others will make the decision not to, but implores them to remain respectful of one another.
"This does not mean that this difference among citizens should cause discord in the community. Rutherford County is a caring and compassionate community. Do not let this pandemic change that, or you."
