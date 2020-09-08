MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County has partnered with Recycle Coach to launch a web-app to assist its residents in recycling.
Equipped with the “What Goes Where” search engine on its website, Rutherford County is working to make sorting waste and understanding collection requirements easier for residents.
“Rutherford County is thrilled to have Recycle Coach as a tool to help residents recycle correctly,” Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen said in a news release. “The web-app contains information our residents need to know about our recycling and convenience centers.”
The Recycle Coach app is not only a communication platform, but an educational one as well. Articles on a wide variety of garbage and recycling topics are available on the Recycle Coach website’s Blog, Recyclepedia, and Resources sections.
The partnership between Rutherford County and Recycle Coach was made possible by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.