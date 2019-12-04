RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post "We will miss you, Ethel", in tribute to K-9 bloodhound officer Ethel, who died Monday after three years of a valiant fight against cancer.
"She was always happy and always seemed to have a smile on her face," Rutherford County K-9 Deputy Michael Romans said in her memory on Monday. "She never met a stranger, and her tail was always wagging."
Ethel was the first full time bloodhound on a shift for the Rutherford County Sheriff, and she loved her job working to locate missing people. In Ethel’s first find, she located a missing little girl, and “licked her in the face,” Romans recalled.
Romans said "she never met a stranger, and her tail was always wagging. Her favorite things to do was definitely eating and meeting all the people and children in the schools and the community.”
She represented the Sheriff’s Office at many public events, school visits, and other community activities.
Ethel loved visiting kids at schools and at Special Kids, a therapy and nursing center for children with special needs. Romans said “she would always go and sit by the children in wheelchairs and wait for them to pet her.” She had a ‘sense’ about special children.
He said that Ethel just loved Christmas, trying to play with the decorations as the Romans family prepared for the holiday. “She liked Christmas because she knew she would get toys,” Romans said with a smile.
Williams Animal Hospital in Murfreesboro took care of Ethel for many years, and Romans wanted to be sure to offer his thanks to Dr. Williams and Dr. Lavalley, as well as the staff, for their treatment and care for Ethel for many years.
“Ethel, you will truly be missed, more importantly you will be missed by me. Thank you, Ethel, for your service and being very special in my life. I love you Ethel.”
