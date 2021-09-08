MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rockvale High School will be closed on Thursday after a gas leak was discovered on Wednesday morning.
The utility company has been onsite at the school and expects to finish repairs on Wednesday. However, they must complete a pressure test of the entire system before allowing anyone to occupy the building. The pressure test will be conducted Thursday.
The leak was discovered Wednesday around 8 a.m. just as students began arriving at the school. Students were diverted to the school’s football stadium until the decision was made to dismiss at 10 a.m.
“We know this can be an inconvenience for parents, which is why we are notifying you now for planning purposes,” the school system said in a message to parents. “Thanks for all that you do as parents and we will send you an update tomorrow.”
The school administration noticed a natural gas smell in one of the hallways before 8 a.m. and had the gas turned off.
Crews from the utility department, the fire department and the district’s maintenance department are on scene and working to isolate and repair the leak.
The decision has been made to dismiss the high school students to return home because of the uncertainty of how long it will take to repair.
