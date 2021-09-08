MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rockvale High School will be dismissing at 10 a.m. Wednesday because of an unresolved gas leak that was detected before the school day began, according to a news release from Rutherford County School.
The school administration noticed a natural gas smell in one of the hallways before 8 a.m. and had the gas turned off. School begins at 8:30 a.m. and students were diverted to the football stadium until crews could investigate.
Crews from the utility department, the fire department and the district’s maintenance department are on scene and working to isolate and repair the leak.
The decision has been made to dismiss the high school students to return home because of the uncertainty of how long it will take to repair. Parents have been notified by the school directly with specific instructions and dismissal will be held using Rockvale Middle School’s parking lots at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.