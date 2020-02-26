MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A robbery suspect was arrested in Murfreesboro after leading police on a short pursuit on Cason Lane on Wednesday morning.
Police said the suspect caused a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of New Salem Highway.
A multi-agency investigation is underway with Rutherford County deputies, Murfreesboro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A robbery suspect is in custody after ramming a patrol car, leading officers on a short pursuit on Cason Lane and causing a multi-vehicle crash at New Salem Hwy. A multi-agency investigation is currently underway. @RCTNSheriff @THPNashville pic.twitter.com/Z1OpKGG7Wt— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 26, 2020
