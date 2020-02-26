 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A robbery suspect was arrested in Murfreesboro after leading police on a short pursuit on Cason Lane on Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect caused a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of New Salem Highway.

A multi-agency investigation is underway with Rutherford County deputies, Murfreesboro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

 
 

