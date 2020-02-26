MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A robbery suspect was arrested after ramming a Murfreesboro Police car and escaping injury when he drove toward a Rutherford County deputy who fired at him on Cason Lane on Wednesday, according to law enforcement.
The suspect is accused of robbing the Stop and Shop Liquor and Wine store about 7:10 a.m. on St. Andrews Drive and the Exxon Tiger Mart just after midnight on New Salem Highway, according to Murfreesboro Police.
A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect at Auto Pride Car Wash on Cason Lane. The suspect then rammed an arriving Murfreesboro Police patrol car. The suspect then drove toward the sheriff’s deputy who fired at the vehicle.
Police and sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect on Cason Lane where another deputy deployed strike strips to stop the car. The suspect continued driving until he struck a car at the intersection of New Salem Highway and Cason Lane.
The wreck caused a multi-vehicle crash where a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle and a Murfreesboro Police vehicle collided with the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect fled on foot and was quickly caught at the Exxon Tiger Mart on New Salem Highway.
The suspect’s identity was not identified. The case remains under investigation.
A robbery suspect is in custody after ramming a patrol car, leading officers on a short pursuit on Cason Lane and causing a multi-vehicle crash at New Salem Hwy. A multi-agency investigation is currently underway. @RCTNSheriff @THPNashville pic.twitter.com/Z1OpKGG7Wt— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 26, 2020
