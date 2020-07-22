MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The reward for information about a shooting on Veterans Parkway in April has increased to $26,000, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.
The businesswoman was driving her Tesla on April 23 on Veterans Parkway near Kingdom Drive around 11:15 a.m. when someone shot into her car. Detectives believe she was shot by another driver.
“The victim and the family desperately want justice and prosecution of the person who shot her and critically injured her,” Detective Jamin Humphress said in a news release.
The victim remains bedridden while recovering from her injuries, according to the detective.
The shooting occurred near Kingdom Drive between Franklin Road and New Salem Highway. Occupants of a white truck may have details about the shooting.
“We do not believe this to be an incident of road rage,” Humpress said. “We believe this vehicle may have been in the immediate area at the time of the shooting and we would greatly like to identify the occupants and talk with them about what they may have seen.”
Detectives do not have any leads at this time, according to the release. They are asking people to notify them of any information that might be related to the shooting.
Callers may leave information for Humphress at 615-904-3054 or send anonymous tips via the Sheriff’s Office’s web site.
Crime Stoppers added another $1,000 to the reward. People who have information may call Crime Stoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 615-893-STOP.
