MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro restaurant had a goal this year to provide transportation for all its employees that didn’t have a car.
Demos' Restaurant, headquartered in Murfreesboro, had a goal to provide bikes to any employee who didn’t have a car.
The recipients can use the bikes to get to and from work.
MOA Bikes is helping them out and the restaurant was able to give out two bikes on Wednesday.
One of our goals this year was to provide bikes for employees who don’t have a car so they can have an easier transport...Posted by Demos' Restaurant on Wednesday, August 7, 2019
