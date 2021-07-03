LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Fourth of July celebrations are in full swing with a lot of people out buying explosives to celebrate the big day.
The owner of Mad TNT Fireworks tells News4 they’ve been busy this week, Friday and even Saturday.
Todd Cunningham said they have been impacted by the fireworks shortage but have a decent supply.
This is the first year Cunningham has set up in the empty lot on Murfreesboro Road.
He said business has been pretty steady, however the fireworks shortage has impacted them.
He there’s not a lot of the smaller fireworks packs for the children compared to a normal year.
He’s encouraging people to stay safe when shooting fireworks, no matter if they’re big or small.
“You’ve just got to be careful,” said Cunningham. “You don’t need to hold them, of court, but you know you need to be far enough away, and, of course, don’t shoot them at people.”
It is illegal to shoot fireworks within Davidson County, except if you are producing a public display that has already received the proper permits.
