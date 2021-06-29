MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The fight over expanding a Rutherford County landfill dominated conversations at a meeting on Monday night over Republic Services proposal to expand the Middle Point Landfill in Walter Hill.

The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board held a public meeting concerning the application at the Rutherford County Courthouse and gave residents a chance to speak about the expansion plan.

Rutherford legislative delegation opposes Walter Hill landfill expansion The Rutherford County legislative delegation announced they are in opposition to the proposed expansion of Middle Point Landfill near Walter Hill.

“He told us what was in our water, with the tablets, we had traces of sewage,” said one of the speakers at the hearing. “Anyone who has a brain who knows the landfill is by the water knows its contaminating and if you don’t have treatment, you’re drinking stuff you don’t know you’re drinking.”

From past investigations, News4 learned contracts said Rutherford County and the City of Murfreesboro don’t have control over Republic Services requesting the expansion.

Local leaders, including Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, asked Republic to withdraw the request to expand.

No vote was taken at Monday’s meeting. The board is scheduled to meet again on July 9 at a to be determined location.