MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The National Park Service is planning several prescribed burns in the Stones River National Battlefield on Monday.
Officials said it plans to burn about 114 acres of fields and around 71 acres of forested area as part of the park’s fire management plan.
The goal of the burns is to promote the growth of native species. Fire will also recycle nutrients into the soil and help control invasive plants.
The burns will be conducted only if weather conditions fall within a narrow range that provides for the greatest safety and best smoke management.
The park’s entrances, tour road and trail system may be closed periodically during times needed to complete the burns. The visitor center will remain open during regular hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
