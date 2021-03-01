MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - More than a week removed from the winter snowstorms in February, roadways are clear. Now potholes are becoming a big problem.

On I-24 West in Murfreesboro between South Church Street and New Salem Highway, there are a number of potholes that have been troublesome for many vehicles to and from their commute to work on Monday.

This afternoon plenty of vehicles hit pothole after pothole, unable to navigate around them.

“I can’t say that I’ve seen more,” said Dhahraun Bivins. “The ones that are there have gotten kind of worse.

Damage can be significant to your car Tennessee Department of Transportation crews is working to fix potholes on interstates after many occurred following the wintry weather this week. Potholes can cause some significant, expensive damage to cars.

A mechanic at Christian Brothers Automotive in Murfreesboro said the damage from potholes can be costly.

“Not only breaking the belt inside the tire or outside, but a lot of the front ends have also gone away from steel, so these newer cars, they are built lighter so they have aluminum” said James Arnal, an automotive technician at Christian Brothers.

That could lead drivers to losing control of their car.

“If you have a smaller car and doing 70 mph coming onto the interstate, you are looking at the car next to you, and as you are merging over and all of a sudden you hit a pothole. Oh my lord, that could be a bad scene,” said Arnal.

It’s important to pay closer attention to the roads right now and consider safer alternate routes, even if it takes more time.

“Might be a good idea to take another way to work,” Arnal said. “Take another path, even if it takes 10 more minutes. I would rather take that road than hit that pothole again.”

TDOT plans lane closures for pothole repairs The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning lane closures beginning Tuesday to repair potholes.

TDOT did work on that area Monday afternoon patching up potholes.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, two lanes will be closed in that same stretch from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for pavement repairs.