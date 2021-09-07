MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking help identifying the man who broke into and stole $600 from a cash register at 7 Star Hookah last month.

Suspect tattoo The suspect in a theft at the 7 Star Hookah had a portrait tattoo on his right forearm.

Police said the man entered the business, located at 1107 Memorial Blvd., through a rear door on Aug. 22. He quickly took the cash from the register and left the business. The burglar has multiple tattoos, specifically a portrait tattoo on his right forearm.

If you can help detectives identify the suspect, contact Detective Val Henriquez at 629-201-5516 or email.