MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking to identify two people who drove a shooting victim to the hospital and dropped him off following a shoot-out and murder of another man last week.

Police said surveillance cameras at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital captured the unidentified males carrying a 19-year-old victim who was shot multiple times into the hospital. The two people left before the police arrived.

Detectives are hoping to speak to the pair, who are considered persons of interest, in the murder of 20-year-old Montavis Jones at the Campus Crossings Apartment on North Rutherford Boulevard on Dec. 4. Jones was found at the apartment complex. He was shot several times.

Police said the two men could be in the Memphis area.

The altercation began when a group of people began arguing in the parking lot of the complex on Dec. 4 around 10:55 p.m. During the altercation, an exchange of gunfire occurred. Several vehicles in the parking lot and two apartments were struck by bullets. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro Police Det. Chris Pate’ at 629-201-5616 or email.