SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking in assistance to solve an armed robbery at a Smryna motel on April 24.
Police said Montae L. Knight robbed Austin Dobbs at gunpoint at the Roadway Inn, 1300 Plaza Dr. During the course of the robbery, police said Knight shot Dobbs in the leg and departed the motel with a large amount of cash belonging to the victim.
An active warrant for aggravated robbery has been obtained by Smyrna Police.
If you have information on Knight's whereabouts, contact Smyrna Police Det. Allan Nabours at 615-267-5434.
