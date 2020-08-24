MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking assistance finding a man reported missing by his family last month.
Murfreesboro Police said Tabiyus Hathaway, 28, was reported missing on July 28. According to family, it is believed that he was going to travel to Nashville sometime around the end of May and the beginning of June. The family has not had contact with Hathaway since then.
Hathaway stands 6’ and weighs 200 pounds.
If you have information on Hathaway’s whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott at 629-201-5523.
