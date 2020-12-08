MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a woman reported missing on Saturday by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Police said Danielle Elaine McDougal, 38, walked out of the emergency room prior to her evaluation on Saturday. She was taken to the hospital after making suicidal statements.
Her address is listed in Smyrna, but officers were not able to make contact with her at that address. Prior to police contact, she was staying at the Select Inn on South Church Street.
If you know the whereabouts of McDougal, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. Julie Cox at 629-201-5514.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.