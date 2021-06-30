MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are trying to identify a woman who fraudulently returned several bottles of vitamins to Sprouts Farmers Market claiming each one had ants in them.
The woman entered the store, located at 143 Wendelwood Dr., on June 19 telling workers she spoke to a regional manager who approved her returning the bottles of men and women vitamins. She received a $600 refund.
Detectives said the woman also completed a fraudulent return under the same pretense in Huntsville, AL.
If you know the woman, contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
