MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have identified the suspect in a shooting at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments on Monday.
Police are attempting to find Justin Lee Bond, 27, of Memphis, after a man was shot in the leg around 12:50 a.m. on Monday, police said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Police said Bond should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know the whereabouts of Bond, contact Murfreesboro Police Det. Albert Miles III at 629-201-5513 or email police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.