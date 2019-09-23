MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police is searching for a gunman after a triple shooting overnight at The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments on North Tennessee Boulevard.
According to police, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and another was taken by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown. The third victim was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital with minor injuries.
The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments is in the area of Middle Tennessee State University. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5523.
