SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are asking for the public’s help in located an endangered juvenile.

Andre Cannon left his home on foot on May 19. He is 17, stands 5’9” and weighs around 138 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with the Nike logo on the back. He usually goes by the name Dre.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Smyrna Police Det. Steve Martin at 615-267-5432 or email.