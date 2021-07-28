MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have an arrest warrant on file for the fatal shooting at House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Boulevard in April, according to Murfreesboro Police.
Police said a warrant has been obtained against Apollo Shandale Cantrell, 26, for the fatal shooting of Bryall Webb on April 24. Webb was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of House of Hummas at 4:37 a.m.
Cantrell has managed to allude police since being named as someone wanted for questioning shortly after the shooting. He is 5’6” tall with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is known to frequent the Hunt Street area.
If you know Cantrell’s whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or by email.
