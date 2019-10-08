MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man who handed a bank teller a note demanding money got away with an undisclosed amount of money on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the man entered First Tennessee Bank, 123 W. Thompson Lane, about 3 p.m. on Tuesday and handed the teller a note.
The suspect it tall and skinny and in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored cap, mirrored sunglasses, a black T-shirt with multi-colored writing on the front and dark-colored sweat pants.
If you have information about the robbery, call Murfreesboro Police dispatch at 615-893-1311.
