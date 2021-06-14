MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a shooting near the Select Inn on Church Street that left one person injured.
The victim was shot in the arm and abdomen around 9:51 a.m. Sunday behind the Select Inn, located at 2424 S. Church St.
A Murfreesboro Police officer applied a tourniquet around the arm of the 35-year-old shooting victim to stop the bleeding until Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene.
Detectives are looking for the occupants of a Dodge 2500 15-passenger van believed to be in involved in the shooting.
If you have seen the vehicle or have information about the shooting, call Criminal Investigations Division Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or send an email.
