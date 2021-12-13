MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery on Monday afternoon at First Horizon Bank on Cason Lane, police said in a news release.

Bank employees told police an unknown man wearing a black shirt with green or gray Under Armour shirt underneath, black hat, black face mask and jeans, handed a teller at the bank, located at 154 Cason Lane, a note demanding money around 1:30 p.m. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank robber is believed to be driving a newer model, dark gray Honda Accord with no tag. The get-away car was parked across the street at a different bank.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery should contact Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP or via the P3 Mobile Intel app. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.