Smyrna Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins on Echelon Circle on Sunday morning.

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins on Echelon Circle on Sunday morning.

A video shows a male wearing a Nike hoodie and shorts attempting to enter multiple vehicles around 4 a.m. The suspect is believed to burglarized vehicles on Echelon Circle.

If you have information about the suspect, contact Smyrna Police Det. Brandon Kilfoyle at 615-267-5009 or via email.

 

