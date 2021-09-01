SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins on Echelon Circle on Sunday morning.
A video shows a male wearing a Nike hoodie and shorts attempting to enter multiple vehicles around 4 a.m. The suspect is believed to burglarized vehicles on Echelon Circle.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Smyrna Police Det. Brandon Kilfoyle at 615-267-5009 or via email.
On 8/29, 4am, an individual burglarized vehicles on High Echelon Circle & also attempted entry into multiple additional vehicles. The subject is described as a white male wearing a Nike hoodie and shorts.Contact Det Kilfoyle, 615-267-5009 or brandon.kilfoyle@townofsmyrna.org. pic.twitter.com/AQlajXMd4o— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 1, 2021
