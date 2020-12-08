MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have found a woman who was reported missing on Saturday by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
UPDATE: BOLO CANCELED!— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) December 9, 2020
Danielle McDougal has been safely found. Thanks everyone for sharing. pic.twitter.com/9AwNku1UQP
Murfreesboro Police said Danielle Elaine McDougal, 38, walked out of the emergency room prior to her evaluation on Saturday. She was taken to the hospital after making suicidal statements.
Police said McDougal was found safe Tuesday night.
