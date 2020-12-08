Danielle McDougal
 

Danielle McDougal was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 5 when she walked out of the emergency room at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

 
 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have found a woman who was reported missing on Saturday by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Murfreesboro Police said Danielle Elaine McDougal, 38, walked out of the emergency room prior to her evaluation on Saturday. She was taken to the hospital after making suicidal statements.

Police said McDougal was found safe Tuesday night. 

 
 

