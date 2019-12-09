MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man with a felony warrant for probation violation in Florida was taken into custody on Monday after a two-hour standoff with Murfreesboro Police.
Police responded to a domestic call at an apartment on Eaton Street. Police said Donald LaGrande, 37, answered the door when police knocked at 11:53 a.m., but quickly closed it. LaGrande barricaded himself and family inside the apartment.
LaGrande eventually let his wife leave, but kept the two small children, ages 2 and 3, inside with him. He later surrended to SWAT officers. Police said the wife had been assaulted by LaGrande and local domestic assault charges are pending.
LaGrande was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is expected to be extradited back to Florida.
