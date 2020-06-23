MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - For more than 100 years, a Confederate monument has been a familiar sight in Murfreesboro's downtown.
A new effort is growing to get it moved. It's being met with debate among the community.
For three years now, Jason Bennett and Andy Harper have been doing a video series, talking to people of Murfreesboro about how they feel about the Confederate monument on the square.
"These belong in the repositories of the past," said Bennett. "They don't belong here in the public square."
The monument has been part of downtown Murfreesboro for more than 100 years, but Bennett and Harper said in this area of growing diversity, symbols like this should be moved.
They're both part of Resist Murfreesboro, which has started a letter writing campaign to county and state officials and taken part in a Change.org petition with nearly 2,400 signatures.
A similar Change.org petition was created to urge officials to leave the monument on the square.
A representative for Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron referred us to a statement.
In it, Ketron said the county will be spending the next year converting the historic courthouse and its grounds into a working museum with a full history of the county, including items referencing what the Black community experienced in the Civil War.
Ketron also said under the Heritage Protection Act, moving the monument would require a two-thirds majority vote by the Tennessee Historical Commission.
Bennett and Harper said adding to the courthouse grounds doesn't address the concerns they've heard from the people there.
"That doesn't give citizens of Rutherford County the opportunity to avoid these symbols of hate," said Harper.
"It tells the story of a lost cause, that's a lie," said Bennett.
Several Murfreesboro residents told News4, they want the monument to stay on the square as an honor to their ancestors killed in the Civil War.
"We just want it moved to someplace appropriate like Stones River Battlefield," said Harper. "I think we need to stand up for what's just and what's right, and the time has come to move these."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.