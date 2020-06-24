MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Northfield Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to Forrest Oaks II on Northfield Boulevard at 1:54 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
One person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital for treatment. One person was detained for questioning by Murfreesboro Police.
The investigation is ongoing.
