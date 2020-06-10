MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The parents of a 2-month-old boy were indicted for aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment charges after he suffered more than 10 fractures.
Dequavion Wilburn, 21, and Darla Stewart, 18, both of Murfreesboro, were charged on Friday after a grand jury indictment. The couple were charged with two counts each of aggravated child abuse.
The investigation began when their son was admitted to Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in October.
"He was diagnosed with greater than 10 fractures to his ribs and all four extremities," said Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Andrea Butler. "These fractures were in multiple stages of healing. These type of injuries supports activities synonymous with child abuse/maltreatment."
Both parents are primary caregivers for their son. Butler said they did not give reasons how their son suffered the injuries.
The baby was placed in custody of the Department of Children's Services the day he was admitted to the hospital.
His parents were allowed a supervised visit with him on Dec. 1, according to Butler. After the visit, a bruise was found on his shin. He was examined at Vanderbilt the next day where medical staff determined the bruise was inflicted on him, Butler said.
Stewart and Wilburn were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stewart was released on $80,000 bond while Wilburn is still being held on $80,000 bond.
Court hearings are set for June 29 in Rutherford County Circuit Court.
