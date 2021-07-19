SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A delay in trash pickup reached its third week Monday as a number of paying customers in plead for their garbage truck.
The company – Waste Management – is blaming a shortage of drivers for the delays.
“I mean obviously it just looks trashy out here, which is really bad because we’re pretty new to this neighborhood,” Ian Bryant said. “So, it probably makes us look like the trashy kids next door.”
News4 on Monday saw dozens of trash cans sitting out on the curb piled high with trash.
Waste Management sent News4 a statement Monday which reads in part:
“Waste Management is dedicated to taking care of our customers. We apologize for delays that are being experienced, we are working to get all delays resolved and all customers serviced. We will issue credits to those customers that have missed service in Smyrna, TN.”
In the meantime, residents like Zen Pisani have been taking their trash to the dump so it doesn’t pile up on the curb. She said she’s spent hours on the phone with Waste Management representatives urging the company to send out a truck.
“We’ve been having to take some loads to the dump ourselves and it’s really frustrating having to pay for a service and them not follow through on the service,” Pisani said. “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
Last week, News4 was in an Antioch neighborhood that got service from Waste Management for the first time all month. In reference to the labor shortage that has slowed pickups in the garbage industry, Waste Management sent News4 this statement:
“Nationally, Waste Management and the rest of the waste industry compete in a labor market that has a shortage of CDL drivers and technicians. As many areas are opening, we have a need to add skilled members to our WM family. WM provides full-time employees and their families with comprehensive medical benefits, a generous 401(k) plan and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan that allows employees to buy WM stock as a minimum 15% discount. WM’s new benefit program, Your Tomorrow, in collaboration with Guild Education, is the first-of-its-kind program providing WM employees, as well as their eligible dependents, the opportunity to choose from a full range of education options, including earning a college degree, at not cost to the employee. To find current job openings, visit the WM Career website.”
