MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Law enforcement authorities have discovered a multi-state shoplifting ring, that led to a raid at a Murfreesboro home, two arrests, and the recovery of merchandise valued at up to $1 million.
Murfreesboro Police, along with law enforcement authorities from Alabama, discovered two men were using fraudulent UPC bar codes to purchase Star Wars themed toys and other action figures. The activity resulted in the acquisition of more than 6,600 toys believed to be worth between $750,000 and $1,000,000.
The suspects are accused of going to a Walmart store in Madison, AL, and replacing the bar codes on the toys with fraudulent ones, for a significantly lower price, and then go to self-checkout registers. They are accused of similar crimes in other parts of Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia.
“So it completely under rung the purchase. They paid much less than what the items were worth,” said Murfreesboro Police Det. Chris Pitts. “To the casual observer, they looked like they were coming through the checkout line, making a purchase and leaving the store with their purchase.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Madison, AL, police officers arrested 36-year-old James Adkins of Murfreesboro and 44-year-old Daniel Germany, on charges of theft of property in the fourth degree. Adkins was also charged with theft of property in the third degree.
The initial investigation into the Alabama purchases led to the execution of a search warrant at Adkins’ Murfreesboro home on Ursuline Drive on Dec. 13. During that search Adkins’ wife, 29-year-old Staff Sergeant Taylor Melvin, was also arrested, and charged with theft and criminal simulation.
Adkins and Melvin were operating an EBay store online called The 7 Towers out of their home, where detectives confiscated thousands of toys. Computers, label printing material, and business documents were also seized as evidence.
Germany and Adkins have additional pending charges in Madison of receiving stolen property, and theft of property charges in Huntsville, AL. The two are in the Madison County Jail being held without bond.
Melvin was being held on a $50,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center until she had a hearing Dec. 16 proving her bond money did not come from illegal funds.
