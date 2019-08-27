SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Portions of Old Nashville Highway will remain closed while crews repair a broken gas line.
The gas leak was reported at the intersection of Old Nashville Highway and Chicken Pike around 10:20 a.m. after a construction crew hit a gas line.
Old Nashville Highway will remain closed between Baker Road and Chicken Pike until late Tuesday night while permanent repairs are made to the line.
Around 20 homes were affected by the leak. Some of those homes were evacuated until the leak was plugged.
A gas leak has caused the closure of Old Nashville Hwy between Baker Rd & Chicken Pike in Smyrna. This leak is affecting twenty homes directly, and some homes have been evacuated. ETA: road closure will last through most of the afternoon while crews work to repair the leak. pic.twitter.com/QUjvInrEfa— Town of Smyrna (@TownofSmyrnaTN) August 27, 2019
Update on Gas leak in Smyrna - all necessary evacuations have taken place, and roads are blocked/closed. It is likely to take 2 hours for the situation to resolve, we will update with more info as we get it. #RutherfordCountyTN— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) August 27, 2019
Old Nashville Highway will remain closed after this morning's gas leak for 8-12 hours while repairs are completed. Baker Rd and northern Chicken Pike access will be accessible from Old Nashville Highway. Alternate detour routes have been established for ONH. #RutherfordCountyTN— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) August 27, 2019
Road closure update: Old Nashville Hwy between Baker Rd & Chicken Pike will remained closed until about midnight while crews work to repair a gas leak. This leak is affecting twenty homes directly, and some homes have been evacuated. #SmyrnaNews— Town of Smyrna (@TownofSmyrnaTN) August 27, 2019
