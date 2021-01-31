SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Officials said the use of a drone with FLIR technology helped in the search efforts of a missing juvenile near Smyrna.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue and StormPoint Drone Team were requested to assist the search efforts near Wade Herrod Road.
Officials launched the drone with FLIR technology, allowing them to detect heat signatures on the ground.
The cold temperatures aided in the search and crews were able to track the juvenile with thermal imaging technology in about 13 minutes.
The drone team led Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies to the heat signature of the juvenile, who was sitting on the ground in thick woods. The juvenile was evaluated by Rutherford County paramedics.
“We are very fortunate in Rutherford County that our public safety agencies work so well together,” said Capt. John Ingle. “The great teamwork returned a positive outcome, and we’re grateful the juvenile was safely located.”
