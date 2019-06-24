MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Fire officials are asking for the public’s assistance about an early morning vehicle fire that caused damage to an apartment complex early Monday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to University Commons, 1245 Old Lascassas Rd., around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a vehicle fire. Firefighters found a Chevrolet Traverse fully engulfed in flames.
A vehicle parked next to the burning vehicle sustained heat damage. The building also received cosmetic damage to the exterior.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. The fire is believed to have been intentionally set.
If you have information concerning the fire, contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 615-849-2605 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867), or call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
