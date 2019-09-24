MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An off-duty Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was fired after being charged with aggravated assault on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said Brandon Gentry, a probationary employee, was terminated after being charged with aggravated assault following a complaint of road rage.
The Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility was made aware of the incident during the criminal investigation.
Gentry was booked and released after posting $7,000 bond. He will face a court hearing on Oct. 14.
