MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman faces multiple charges, including theft and financial exploitation of an elderly person, after a joint investigation with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Murfreesboro Police detectives, according to a news release.
TBI agents received information in August 2020 from Adult Protective Services of an allegation of fraud and theft by a certified nurse aid who worked in a Murfreesboro rehabilitation center.
The investigation showed that on two different days, an elderly resident’s bank card has been used at an adjacent business by someone other than the card owner. During the course of the investigation, agents found that Candace Booker, the aide who was assigned to the victim, as the person who made the purchases.
Booker, 39, was arrested on Friday on two counts of theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and one count of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person. Booker was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on an $8,000 bond.
