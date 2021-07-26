MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A North Carolina woman has been charged with sexual-related charges of a 15-year-old Rutherford County juvenile she met online, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.
Christie Wighton, 45, of Catawba, NC, was charged with felony solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Amanda McPherson, according to a news release.
The juvenile’s mother became aware after looking through her teen’s phone and finding media accounts with concerning messages. The mother contacted the sheriff’s office.
The juvenile apparently met Wighton on social media.
Wighton was arrested on Sunday when she traveled to Rutherford County to meet the teen.
She is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $225,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.
As a precaution, McPherson suggests parents should be aware of their children’s social media accounts and their online contacts.
Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said sex crimes against children online is a widespread issue.
“It’s important for parents to be vigilant and have open conversations for the sake of your child’s safety,” Craig said in a news release.
