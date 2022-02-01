SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured in a fire at an apartment building on Weakley Lane on Monday night, Smyrna Fire Department reported.
Firefighters arrived at the apartments, located at 93 Weakley Lane, at 7:09 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the structure. The fire was extinguished and damaged was contained to one unit. The smoke damage was extensive and the unit is uninhabitable, according to the fire department. All adjacent units were minimally impacted, did not sustain damage and residents were able to return home. One person lived in the damaged apartment and escaped unharmed.
The preliminary investigation indicates the cause and origin of the fire is unattended cooking.
“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson said in a news release. “We are grateful the occupants escaped and is unharmed.”
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following general fire safety tips:
- Never leave lit candles unattended; consider switching to flameless.
- Never leave cooking unattended or cook while drowsy or impaired.
- In the event of a grease fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner
- Never smoke if medical oxygen is present.
- Always use the recommended wattage light bulb for a light fixture.
- Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. Ensure they are turned off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Ensure that electrical cords do not run under rugs, they are not frayed, and they are not the power supply for appliances.
- Do not smoke while in bed or lying down. If possible, never smoke inside.
