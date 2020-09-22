SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump and Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday the 2021 Nissan Rogue would be produced at the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.
The president and governor tweeted the news early Tuesday morning after Nissan issued a release.
President Donald Trump and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted Tuesday morning about Nissan's decision to make the Rogue in Smyrna.
"Nissan is rolling out it's 2021 ROGUE from TENNESSEE. Great!" Trump tweeted.
Nissan is rolling out it’s 2021 ROGUE from TENNESSEE. Great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020
"We are proud that Nissan has called Tennessee home for 37 years. We celebrate this exciting milestone with the entire Nissan team!" Lee tweeted while quote tweeting the president.
We are proud that Nissan has called Tennessee home for 37 years. We celebrate this exciting milestone with the entire Nissan team! https://t.co/H5rHRuVVHu— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 22, 2020
Nissan has produced the Rogue in Smyrna since 2013.
"Our U.S. manufacturing team rallied together like never before to overcome unprecedented challenges that could have impacted his moment," said Steve Marsh, senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America, in a news release. "We are ready to ramp up and put Rogue on the road for customers."
Nissan not only packed the 2021 Rogue with technology, but the company’s manufacturing and engineering teams use the latest technologies to bring it to life. Nissan is using enhanced applications of advanced manufacturing technology such as virtual reality and collaborative robots to build the vehicle.
- Cobots: Nissan has deployed more collaborative car manufacturing robots with the new Rogue than it has with any other previous model launch. These robots effectively support process factory automation, resulting in improved safety performance and less strain on workers. The technology is being used to assist with a number of jobs to ensure repetitive tasks are done the same way every time. This helps free up workers to perform more skilled tasks and produce higher-quality vehicles.
- Virtual reality: Working alongside frontline technicians, Nissan manufacturing engineers used virtual reality to troubleshoot issues before moving to the production floor. The technology not only helped to identify manufacturability concerns before the first steel was cut for production tools, but also shaped the design of process equipment through early, virtual feedback from production technicians, helping to prevent production delays.
“Not only have we improved the way we build the new Rogue, the team is using this new technology to build all the vehicles in our U.S. plants with better efficiency and quality for customers,” said David Johnson, vice president, Production Engineering and New Model Quality, Nissan North America, in a news release. “It’s a win-win for Nissan and our customers.”
Building on 13 years of success in the U.S., the 2021 Rogue will lead Nissan’s turnaround as the company’s top-selling U.S. model, with nearly 3 million sold to date. 2021 Rogue has all the technology, capability and functionality to make life easier for today’s families.
The new Rogue is the first of six new Nissan models for the U.S. that will be offered by the end of 2021, giving Nissan one of the freshest lineups among key competitors. It follows all-new versions of the Nissan Versa and Sentra.
The all-new Nissan Rogue arrives at dealers throughout the U.S. this fall. Customers can build their own 2021 Rogue online at www.NissanUSA.com.
Rogue has been in production at Smyrna Vehicle Assembly plant since 2013. The plant employs 7,000 people who have built more than 14 million vehicles since opening in 1983, with Rogue accounting for nearly 1.1 million of those vehicles.
The assembly line that produces Rogue ranked in the top five in quality performance among North American manufacturing facilities in the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).
Nissan Smyrna currently produces six models: Rogue, Altima, LEAF, Maxima, Pathfinder and INFINITI QX60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.