LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - There's a new push for growth and development in la Vergne, it’s called “Open for Business.”
The goal is to bring new retailers to the area.
Mayor of the La Vergne, Jason Cole said there are 41,000 people who live in the city and it only continues to grow.
Mayor Cole said if residents want certain items or a meal they have to venture out the city for more options.
“Right now if you want to go out and get, have a sit down meal with your family or you wanna go by buy a suit, you want to buy a dress shirt pretty much you have to go outside of our city for that and that’s a shame", said Cole.
The New Open for Business initiative is welcoming retailers of all sizes
“We’ve been talking to Golden Corral, Logan's, a ton of brokers who handle all different kind of groups," said Cole.
the city has comprised their own Industrial Development Board.
The IDB will promote economic development and redevelopment. The board will also lay out an economic development plan.
