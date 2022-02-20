MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Madness Wheelchair Basketball Tournament began Saturday at MTSU’s Recreation Center.
Organizers said the tournament is a perfect way to bring kids together.
“Wheelchair basketball tournaments are a blast because it allows the kids to be able to see different kids with different abilities and different disabilities and stuff like that,” Heather Redington, the mother of one of the participants, said.
The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by Smile Direct Club helped make the tournament happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.