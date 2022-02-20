The Music City Madness Wheelchair Basketball Tournament began Saturday at MTSU.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Madness Wheelchair Basketball Tournament began Saturday at MTSU’s Recreation Center.

Organizers said the tournament is a perfect way to bring kids together.

“Wheelchair basketball tournaments are a blast because it allows the kids to be able to see different kids with different abilities and different disabilities and stuff like that,” Heather Redington, the mother of one of the participants, said.

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by Smile Direct Club helped make the tournament happen.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.