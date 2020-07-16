MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn't stop the now 73-year tradition of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation's Movies Under the Stars program, where kids and the entire family can enjoy free, fun entertainment.
"It is our oldest parks and rec program. We have done it for 73 years, every summer," said Becki Johnson, Facility Operations Coordinator with Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation. "This year we have it at four different locations. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m., so as soon as the sun goes down, the movie starts."
The pandemic didn't endanger postponement of the event, it only encouraged more social distancing in the parks.
"We thought since this was an outdoor program with grass, we would put up signs and ask everyone to be socially distant from each other, and everyone has done a good job," said Johnson. "Everyone has been grateful because it is a free program."
If you have missed out on Movies Under the Stars, it continues until July 25.
Click for a complete list of movies and locations.
