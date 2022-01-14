SPARTA, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her mother in Sparta, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.
Quonisha Vonique Webb, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the death of her mom, Emmaline Webb, 54.
TBI special agents joined Sparta Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the 13th District Attorney General’s Office in a death investigation at a home on North Edgewood Drive in Sparta after responding to a 911 domestic abuse disturbance call at that address. Upon arrival, Sparta officers found Emmaline Webb unresponsive. When EMS arrive, it was determined the victim was dead.
Authorities determined during the course of the investigation that Quonisha Webb had assaulted her mother.
Quonisha Webb was arrested on Thursday night and is being held at the White County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.