MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro announced Friday that it would oppose the proposed Middle Point Landfill Class Action Settlement.
In March 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Nashville against BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, LLC, the owner and operator of Middle Point Landfill. BFI is a subsidiary of Republic Services, one of the largest waste management companies in the country.
The lawsuit alleges that noxious odors emanating from Middle Point Landfill had caused “substantial harm” to nearby residents. More specifically, the lawsuit alleges that the noxious odors have and continue to interfere with the use of the residents’ properties and have diminished the value of residential properties in the area.
Recently, residents and others owning residential property within three miles of Middle Point Landfill, located along the Stones River in the Walter Hill community, should have received notice of the proposed settlement of the lawsuit. The proposed settlement is subject to approval by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.
The City of Murfreesboro has had no involvement in the lawsuit, according to a news release. Although the city owns property within a third of a mile of Middle Point Landfill, the city is not a member of the class of potential claimants or plaintiffs covered by the lawsuit because the class is limited to natural human beings. Government entities and private corporations and other companies are not natural persons and are not part of the class.
According to City Attorney Adam Tucker, even if the City were a member of the class, it would object to and opt out of the settlement, because “the settlement terms are inadequate, vague, and do not require BFI to mitigate the odors fully, let alone fix the underlying problems at Middle Point that are likely the cause of the odors.”
For those reasons and out of an abundance of caution, the City’s legal counsel sent a letter in December to the law firm in Michigan representing the plaintiffs clearly stating that the City wished to be excluded from the settlement.
Further explanation about why the City does not support the proposed settlement is available online. This site also has additional information about the odors emanating from the Middle Point and how to report an odor. In addition, the site includes the latest information on the City’s efforts related to the proposed expansion of Republic/BFI’s landfill operations at Middle Point.
Information about the proposed settlement, including whether you are member of the class and how your legal rights might be affected if the court approves the settlement, is available online. You can also call 1-800-536-0045 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.