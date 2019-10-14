MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro will begin fall leaf collection on Tuesday.
The Murfreesboro Streets and Solid Waste departments are teaming up to pick up the leaves.
Residents can either bag the leaves or pile the leaves within 5-10 feet of the street so the leaf vacuums can reach them.
The city will pick up leaves through the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.