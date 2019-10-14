MURFREESBORO CITY MAP

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro will begin fall leaf collection on Tuesday.

The Murfreesboro Streets and Solid Waste departments are teaming up to pick up the leaves.

Residents can either bag the leaves or pile the leaves within 5-10 feet of the street so the leaf vacuums can reach them.

The city will pick up leaves through the end of the year.

