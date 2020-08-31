 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Hazmat crews blocked Thompson Lane after a gas spill on Monday afternoon.

Northbound Thompson Lane was closed to traffic between Sam Walton and Robert Rose drives. Drivers are being advised to find alternate routes by clicking here.

Fire officials said the spill was near the Exxon gas station. According to crews, "several hundred gallons of gas spilled as a tanker truck worker was filling underground tanks at the store."

Hazmat crews were able to clean up the gas spill by flushing it out of the storm drain with water. They used oil dry and booms to absorb any remaining gas.

There was no word on injuries. 

 
 
 

